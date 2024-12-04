Atos SE Declares Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Atos Stock Performance

AEXAY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

