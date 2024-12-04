Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,961 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for 1.4% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $79,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

ALV stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

