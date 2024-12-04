Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) Chief Commercial Officer Decides to Resign

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Richard Kim, the Chief Commercial Officer, will be resigning from his position. The resignation, effective December 31, 2024, was communicated to the company on December 2, 2024.

Get alerts:

In light of his decision to step down, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC and Mr. Kim have reached an agreement on a separation and release arrangement that aligns with the terms of his existing employment agreement. Additionally, it was outlined that Mr. Kim will remain eligible to receive 2024 incentive compensations as part of the departure process.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC is now in the process of initiating the necessary steps following this announcement. The company’s consistent endeavor remains to ensure a seamless transition in executive responsibilities and to uphold its commitment to stakeholders and investors.

This news signals a forthcoming change in the leadership structure at Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC and highlights the ongoing evolution within the organization.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading