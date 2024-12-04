Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) Chief Commercial Officer Decides to Resign

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Richard Kim, the Chief Commercial Officer, will be resigning from his position. The resignation, effective December 31, 2024, was communicated to the company on December 2, 2024.
In light of his decision to step down, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC and Mr. Kim have reached an agreement on a separation and release arrangement that aligns with the terms of his existing employment agreement. Additionally, it was outlined that Mr. Kim will remain eligible to receive 2024 incentive compensations as part of the departure process.
This news signals a forthcoming change in the leadership structure at Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC and highlights the ongoing evolution within the organization.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
