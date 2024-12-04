AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15. 159,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,692,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AZEK by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 366,025 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

