AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 225.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,240 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 81,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AZZ by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 1,822.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

