Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.85). Approximately 238,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 331,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.85).

Bacanora Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

