Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

Ball stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. Ball has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

