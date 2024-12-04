Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Barfresh Food Group worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.52. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.76% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.