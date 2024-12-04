Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.0% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BDX opened at $221.26 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

