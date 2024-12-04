Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 256.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,535,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.