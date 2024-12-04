Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

