Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

