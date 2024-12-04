Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 18,608 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 590.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BAH opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

