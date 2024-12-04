Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,660 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

GLD stock opened at $243.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

