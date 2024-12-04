BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

BioLineRx Price Performance

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.28 on Monday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

