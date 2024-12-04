BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.28 on Monday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

