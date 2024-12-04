BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM) Director Derek Webb Sells 120,000 Shares

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$351,600.00.
BioRem Stock Up 1.4 %
CVE:BRM opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. BioRem Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.
About BioRem
