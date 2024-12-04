BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM) Director Derek Webb Sells 120,000 Shares

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$351,600.00.

BioRem Stock Up 1.4 %

CVE:BRM opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. BioRem Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

