Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.35. 113,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 397,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $895.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bioventus by 5,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

