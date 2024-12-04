Bitcoin Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,898.55 billion and $68.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $95,931.99 on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.00587961 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00028389 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00082349 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,790,568 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

