BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 46,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

