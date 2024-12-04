Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 52,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,662. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

