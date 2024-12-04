BMO Capital Markets Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $51.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE ADM opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

