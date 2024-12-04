BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $570.48 and last traded at $569.15, with a volume of 375428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $539.25.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.08. The stock has a market cap of $419.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.