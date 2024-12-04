Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$114.42.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
