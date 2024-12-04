Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$114.42.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

BBD.B traded down C$0.80 on Wednesday, reaching C$100.07. 230,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$44.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.