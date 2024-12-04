BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 73,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $478.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

