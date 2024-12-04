BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19,717 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

