BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,898 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

