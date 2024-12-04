British Land Company PLC (BTLCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. British Land has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Get British Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.