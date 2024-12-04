Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey Sells 15,710 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.19. 72,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $237.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

