Brokerages Set Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target at $32.90

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $800,003,000.

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

