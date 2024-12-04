Brokers Set Expectations for Titan Machinery FY2025 Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.30 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.
Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.30. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
