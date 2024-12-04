BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 96,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,826. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 295.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

