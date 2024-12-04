Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by HSBC

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

