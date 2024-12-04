C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 106.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

