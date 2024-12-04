Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 860026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 312.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 817,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,021,000 after acquiring an additional 517,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

