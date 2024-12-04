Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$85.35 and last traded at C$85.15, with a volume of 56640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.30.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.39. The stock has a market cap of C$36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total transaction of C$1,120,642.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,362 shares of company stock worth $2,757,122. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.