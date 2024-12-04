Cameron Fox Sells 238,616 Shares of Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Fox sold 238,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.85), for a total transaction of A$313,541.42 ($203,598.33).

Shaver Shop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

