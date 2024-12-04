Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Camtek Stock Up 0.1 %

CAMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 63,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. Camtek has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

