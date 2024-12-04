Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 638857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

