Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,596. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $490.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso bought 1,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,040. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,196.08. The trade was a 79.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

