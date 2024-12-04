Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pentair by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Pentair by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after buying an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 207,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Pentair by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair plc has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.