Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1593 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

