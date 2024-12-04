Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Xylem by 191.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,883 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

