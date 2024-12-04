Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 463 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 32.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 199.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $205.48 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

