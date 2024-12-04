CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX) Insider Craig Cooper Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX – Get Free Report) insider Craig Cooper acquired 1,000,000 shares of CardieX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($61,688.31).

CardieX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

About CardieX

CardieX Limited designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in cardiovascular health management in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers SphygmoCor, a vascular biometric technology that measures arterial health by collecting digital vascular biomarkers using novel sensors.

