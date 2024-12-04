Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 5066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $615.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,791.48. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 613.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5,001.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.