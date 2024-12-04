Centiva Capital LP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 115.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

