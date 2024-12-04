Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $2,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 60.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,366 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,354.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 96,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.3 %

RYAN stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.