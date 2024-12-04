Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

