Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth $300,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth $33,619,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth $1,500,000.

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

