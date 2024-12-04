Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Century Financial stock remained flat at $37.50 during trading on Wednesday. Century Financial has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.
About Century Financial
